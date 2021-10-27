Watch the Wallabies Spring Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The Autumn Nations Series kicks off this Sunday in a massive weekend of live competitions on beIN SPORTS. Scotland will face Tonga in Edinburgh and the All Blacks will be in Cardiff against Wales on Sunday 31 October. This will be the first of four home internationals to be played by Scotland and Wales in 2021.

All the giants of southern hemisphere rugby including South Africa, Argentina, Uruguay, Japan, Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand and Australia will be back touring Europe once again in November 2021. Fans of the home unions, France, Italy, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, will welcome the return of the regular Autumn Nations.

Wallabies fans will get to celebrate every moment of the Spring Tour on beIN SPORTS, including every Wallabies match live. Australia’s first international tie will be against Scotland on Monday 8 November, followed by England on Sunday 14 November and Wales Sunday 21 November live on beIN SPORTS.

Mike Kerr, Managing Director, beIN ASIA PACIFIC, said: “We are thrilled to once again, broadcast the Autumn Nations Series live on beIN SPORTS. International rugby is fantastic entertainment and the Wallabies Spring Tour retains a significant legion of fans for beIN SPORTS in the Australian market. The Autumn Nations Series is a significant event and we are delighted to showcase it to our sports subscribers watching on Foxtel and Fetch and streaming on Kayo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.”

In addition to the live coverage of the 2021 November Internationals, beIN SPORTS is the home of European Professional Club Rugby and will broadcast the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup which starts this December on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

beIN SPORTS is available on Kayo, Foxtel, Fetch and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

2021 Autumn Nations Series on beIN SPORTS

*All times AEDT

Sunday, October 31

Scotland v Tonga - 12.30am

Wales v New Zealand - 3.15am

Sunday, November 7

Ireland v Japan - 12am

Italy v New Zealand - 12am

England v Tonga - 2.15am

Wales v South Africa - 4.30am

7France v Argentina - 7am

Monday, 8 November

Scotland v Australia - 1.15am

Sunday, 14 November

Scotland v South Africa - 12am

Italy v Argentina - 12am

Ireland v New Zealand - 2.15am

England v Australia - 4.30am

Monday, 15 November

France v Georgia - 12am

Wales v Fiji - 2.15am

Sunday, 21 November

Scotland v Japan - 12am

Italy v Uruguay - 12am

England v South Africa - 2.15am

Wales v Australia - 4.30am

France v New Zealand - 7am

Monday, 22 November

Ireland v Argentina - 1.15am