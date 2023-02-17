Starting this week, beIN SPORTS will show four live Top 14 matches per week as some of the most iconic European rugby clubs battle it out in the French top flight.

Famous teams like Stade Francais - home of former rugby league star Mark Gasnier - Toulon, where Sonny Bill Williams cut his teeth in the 15-man game, and Toulouse headline a competition bristling with playing talent.

From Wallabies big man and Stade Rochelais star Will Skelton, to Scotland schemer Finn Russell and Andre Dupont - the French maestro widely considered the best playmaker in the game - the Top 14 is stacked with talent.

And you can start watching it LIVE on beIN this weekend.

Sunday 19 February:

Bayonne v Stade Francais, 1am beIN CONNECT

TBC v TBC, 3am beIN CONNECT

Toulon v Toulouse, 7:05am beIN 3

Monday 20 February:

Bordeaux v Clermont, 7:05am beIN 2