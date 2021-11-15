Wallabies skipper Hooper ruled out for Wales clash

Hooper was forced off injured during the second half of Australia's 32-15 loss to England at Twickenham last weekend, which followed a 15-13 defeat to Scotland.

The Wallabies confirmed on Twitter that scans carried out on the flanker revealed he had suffered a midfoot sprain and would be unavailable to take on Wales at the Principality Stadium.

🤕 Scans have confirmed skipper Michael Hooper has a midfoot sprain which will rule him out of Saturday’s Test against Wales.



Speedy recovery Hoops!#Wallabies #WALvAUS pic.twitter.com/HcR6XurtTB — Wallabies (@wallabies) November 15, 2021

The news came after Hooper was revealed to be one of four players in contention for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award. He is up against Antoine Dupont, Maro Itoje and Samu Kerevi in the fan vote.

Australia has only won two of its past 10 away Tests against European teams, losing eight. However, one of those victories came against Wales in Cardiff in 2017.