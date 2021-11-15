Autumn Nations Series
Rugby Union

Wallabies skipper Hooper ruled out for Wales clash

Australia captain Michael Hooper will be absent for the Wallabies' final Autumn Nations Series game against Wales on Sunday.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

WATCH the Wallabies take on Wales LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS this Sunday from 4.30am AEDT | 2-week free trial

Hooper was forced off injured during the second half of Australia's 32-15 loss to England at Twickenham last weekend, which followed a 15-13 defeat to Scotland. 

The Wallabies confirmed on Twitter that scans carried out on the flanker revealed he had suffered a midfoot sprain and would be unavailable to take on Wales at the Principality Stadium. 

The news came after Hooper was revealed to be one of four players in contention for the World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award. He is up against Antoine Dupont, Maro Itoje and Samu Kerevi in the fan vote. 

Australia has only won two of its past 10 away Tests against European teams, losing eight. However, one of those victories came against Wales in Cardiff in 2017. 

News Rugby Union Wallabies Michael Hooper
Previous England's Farrell, George to miss Springboks Test
Read
England's Farrell, George to miss Springboks Test
Next

Latest Stories

>