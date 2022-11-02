Wallabies, All Blacks may unite to face Lions in 2025

The Wallabies are set to welcome the Lions for a three-game tour for the first time since 2013, when the visitors won an enthralling series 2-1.

But the prospect of the hosts linking up with the All Blacks for an additional encounter could yet be on the table following preliminary discussions.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan says discussions have started with counterparts at New Zealand Rugby, with provisional hopes to stage the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"We've talked to the Kiwis about hosting an ANZAC team against the Lions in 2025, and they're considering the idea," he told the Daily Mail.

"I'm in no doubt it would be a belter, and we'd sell the MCG out with 100,000 fans. The best of the Wallabies and the All Blacks against the Lions would create enormous global coverage."

The prospect of the Lions facing an ANZAC XV would not be unprecedented, with the tourists previously facing a combined team in the final game of their 1989 tour in Brisbane.