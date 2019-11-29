Wales hands Gatland stadium honour

Gatland coached Wales for 12 years, ending his tenure after its Rugby World Cup campaign this year.

The defending Six Nations champion was beaten 19-16 by eventual champion South Africa in the semi-finals, before going down to Gatland's native New Zealand in the third-place play-off.

Wayne Pivac has taken over from Gatland, who led Wales to four Six Nations triumphs and will now go up against his former team when he coaches a Barbarians side in Cardiff on Sunday (AEDT).

Ahead of the match, Welsh Rugby Union confirmed the main entrance to Principality Stadium has been re-named 'Gatland's Gate' in tribute to the 56-year-old.

"This building will always be a very special place for me," Gatland, Wales's longest-serving coach, said of Principality Stadium.

"It evokes a host of wonderful memories and has been the location for some of my very best days in rugby. It embodies all the emotion that goes with winning big games, but also the hard work, dedication and passion of everyone involved at every stage from players to staff and to my own family and to the fans themselves.

"This a hugely unexpected honour and one that I am humbled by. I'd like to thank all the staff at the Union, the players, my fellow coaches and backroom staff and everyone throughout Welsh rugby for their passion, respect and belief over the last 12 years."