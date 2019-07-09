Wales captain Jones secures new deal

The 33-year-old lock was named 2019 Six Nations Player of the Championship after leading Wales to its first Grand Slam in seven years – the third of his decorated career.

Jones had been linked with moves to Bath and Bristol but the British and Irish Lion has now provided clarity on his future beyond this year's World Cup.

"After serious consideration and taking stock of all options, it is the right decision for my career at this point in time, along with my personal ambitions on and off the field, my welfare and needs of my family," Jones said.

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to tell you directly, in particular to the Ospreys supporters and all those who have supported me during my career to date."

Jones has a total of 134 international caps – nine coming for the Lions as a three-time tourist in 2009, 2013 and 2017 – and is 15 shy of breaking the all-time record set by New Zealand great Richie McCaw.

"This announcement is a huge boost for Welsh rugby," said WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips.

"Alun Wyn is hugely respected across the game and I'm delighted he has committed his future here in Wales and that he will be continuing to play for his hometown region.

"The extension allows the WRU and the Ospreys to continue working together with Alun Wyn to ensure he has the very best of environments to thrive in."

Jones will head to Switzerland this week to take part in Wales' first overseas pre-World Cup training camp, while his long-term commitment comes as a boost to Wayne Pivac – the incoming head coach due to take the reins after Japan 2019.