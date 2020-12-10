Townsend to stay on at Scotland through to World Cup

The former Glasgow Warriors head coach was appointed by Scottish Rugby in 2017 and has won 55 per cent of his 40 Tests in charge of the national team.

Scotland failed to get out of their group at the previous World Cup, missing out on qualifying as they finished behind hosts Japan and Ireland, leading to a restructure of the coaching group.

Townsend oversaw a 2020 Six Nations campaign that resulted in a fourth-place finish, while it recorded two wins in its four Autumn Nations Cup fixtures.

"I am honoured and privileged to have been given the opportunity to continue in my role as Scotland head coach," Townsend said.

"I will be doing all I can, alongside an outstanding support staff, to improve the team as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

"Over the past year I believe we have made progress on and off the field which give real grounds for optimism around what this team can achieve."

Scotland's 2021 Six Nations begins with a Calcutta Cup clash against England at Twickenham on 7 February, followed by the visit of Wales to Murrayfield a week later.