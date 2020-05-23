Sunwolves could play in Australia

A schedule for a remodelled competition including the four Australian Super Rugby franchises and possibly Western Force is expected to be confirmed in the near future.

Sunwolves has been axed from Super Rugby for the 2021 season and it appeared the coronavirus pandemic would prevent the Japanese team from playing any further part this year.

Yet Rugby Australia interim chief Rob Clarke on Saturday stated the Tokyo-based franchise could be included.

He said: "We're still in discussions with the Sunwolves and the Australian government on that.

"As you can imagine it's not a quick process trying to get clarity from certainly the government in the first instance and then the Sunwolves having to react to that to understand exactly what they can do and in what time frame, so we're working diligently on it, but we don't have a final answer."

It is hoped the competition can commence on 3 July and run for 11 weeks.