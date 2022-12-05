Springboks WC winner Nkosi found 'safe and sound'

Nkosi's club the Bulls revealed on Monday there was "grave worry" for the 2019 World Cup winner after he had been absent without leave for three weeks.

The Pretoria-based club opened a missing person case with the police, but on Monday revealed good news on the 26-year-old.

A Bulls statement said: "The Blue Bulls Company and the Bulls family are happy to confirm that contracted player, Sbu Nkosi, has been found safe and sound.

"After lengthy and extensive efforts from the Vodacom Bulls, in collaboration with SSG – who have gone beyond their commercial responsibility – at 14:02pm on Monday 05 December 2022, Nkosi was located.

"Once it was established that Nkosi was safe, unharmed and in a position to speak, chief executive Edgar Rathbone went into Nkosi's home (with the permission of the player), spending alone time with him, to understand how best the company can provide him with the support he needs and what that support is.

"As the Bulls family, we are thrilled that Nkosi is safe.

"We wish to extend a vote of thanks to all the members of the public who shared information that contributed to our search. We wish to also express a word of thanks to the international community who also joined the call and efforts in searching for Nkosi.

"At this present moment, we cannot give further comments on the matter."