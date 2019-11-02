LaLiga
Springboks claim historic Rugby World Cup

Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe kicked England when it was down and Handre Pollard scored 22 points as South Africa won the Rugby World Cup final with a 32-12 victory.

The Springboks overpowered the favourite at International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday to match the mark of three World Cup wins by New Zealand.

South Africa dominated the set-piece in a brutal and relentless performance, with England unable to get going after suffering an early blow when prop forward Kyle Sinckler departed with concussion.

Pollard produced a masterclass from the tee, while Mapimpi and Kolbe crossed in the second half as South Africa became the first team to be crowned Southern Hemisphere and world champion in the same year.

Four Owen Farrell penalties were all England could muster as South Africa defended magnificently, enabling Siya Kolisi to become the first black captain to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

