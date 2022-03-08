Sexton extends Ireland deal up to 2023 World Cup

The 36-year-old has captained his country since January 2020, leading them to 10 wins in 13 matches in that time.

Sexton has played 103 times for Ireland in his storied career and reached the milestone of 500 points in the Six Nations in the 29-7 win over the defending champions last month.

✍️ 𝐒𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒!



We're delighted to announce Ireland captain @JohnnySexton has signed a contract extension up until the end of Rugby World Cup 2023. 🔒#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 8, 2022

A four-time European Champions Cup winner with Leinster, Sexton is now looking ahead to the prospect of a fourth World Cup finals appearance in France next year.

"I always said that if I am enjoying my rugby and the Ireland and Leinster set-ups believe I can add value to the environment then it would be an easy decision to sign another contract," the fly-half said.

"There is some great talent coming through at Leinster at present and I am excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then."

David Nucifora, performance director for Irish Rugby, said: "Johnny's performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads.

"He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years since taking on the Ireland captaincy his leadership off it has been top class. Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023."