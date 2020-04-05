Scotland rugby great Dougie Morgan dies

The announcement came from Scottish Rugby, which said Morgan died in an Edinburgh hospital on Saturday after a long illness.

Morgan came to the fore as a scrum-half who won 21 caps for Scotland from 1973 to 1978 and twice played for the British and Irish Lions, both times on the 1977 tour of New Zealand.

Scottish Rugby said it was "immensely saddened" to learn of his death.

As head coach, Morgan led Scotland to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1995, their campaign ending with a 48-30 defeat to New Zealand in Pretoria.

The Scots also threatened a Five Nations Grand Slam in the same year but Morgan's men lost to England at Twickenham in the championship decider.

Morgan went on to serve as team manager after Ian McGeechan took over as head coach.

McGeechan told scottishrugby.org: "On and off the field he was a great friend and companion. I have memories I will always cherish and be very thankful for knowing Dougie."

Former Scotland and Lions player and coach Jim Telfer hailed Morgan's "outstanding contribution to Scottish international rugby", describing him as "a true friend".

England's former captain Bill Beaumont said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of his former Lions team-mate's death.

Current Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “Dougie was a hugely popular figure in his time as manager of the national team, someone who enjoyed having a laugh with the players, although he kept his natural competitive instinct whenever we took him on at pool or on the golf course.

"He has contributed a huge amount to Scottish rugby and he’ll be sorely missed.”