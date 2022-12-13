Sacked England coach Jones to lead Barbarians

The Australian was sacked less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup after overseeing a dismal 2022 in charge of the national side.

Though the Rugby Football Union has not yet moved to find a successor ahead of the tournament in France, Jones has lined up a new gig and will lead the invitational side for a second time.

Having previously coached them in 2019 – and having lost to them earlier this year in a 52-21 defeat – the 62-year-old is relishing the opportunity to do so again.

"It's an incredible honour to be asked to coach the Barbarians for a second time," he said.

"The club showed during the autumn that the values and traditions which make the Barbarians so special are still very much alive.

"Fans can expect to see two top-quality teams, packed full of international players, going all out to catch the eye ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

"I am very much looking forward to returning to Twickenham Stadium – a venue I have so many fond memories of – as head coach of the Barbarians, and I'm more motivated than ever to put on a show."

Steve Hansen, who won the 2015 Rugby World Cup, will lead the World XV, which will reunite him and rival Jones in what they hope will be an entertaining contest.

"Going up against Steve rekindles a great rivalry which first started in our days competing in Super Rugby and progressed into the international arena," he added.

"It'll be a great challenge and one I'm sure we're both relishing."