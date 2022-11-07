Russell replaces injured Hastings in Scotland squad

Fly-half Hastings has returned to Gloucester after suffering a heavy knock in a tackle from Ratu Leone Rotuisolia early in the second half of a 28-12 win over Fiji on Sunday.

Russell was dropped for the Autumn Nations Series, but the mercurial Racing 92 number 10 is back in the fold in the absence of Hastings.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend had omitted playmaker Russell due to question marks over his "form and consistency".

Blair Kinghorn came on to replace Hastings at Murrayfield last weekend, while Ross Thompson is another fly-half option for Townsend.

The All Blacks will face Scotland on the back of a resounding 55-23 win over Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.