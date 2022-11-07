BUNDESLIGA
Rugby Union

Russell replaces injured Hastings in Scotland squad

Finn Russell has been called up to the Scotland squad ahead of Monday's (AEDT) Test against New Zealand after Adam Hastings suffered a head injury.

Getty Images

Fly-half Hastings has returned to Gloucester after suffering a heavy knock in a tackle from Ratu Leone Rotuisolia early in the second half of a 28-12 win over Fiji on Sunday.

Russell was dropped for the Autumn Nations Series, but the mercurial Racing 92 number 10 is back in the fold in the absence of Hastings.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend had omitted playmaker Russell due to question marks over his "form and consistency".

Blair Kinghorn came on to replace Hastings at Murrayfield last weekend, while Ross Thompson is another fly-half option for Townsend.

The All Blacks will face Scotland on the back of a resounding 55-23 win over Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

News Rugby Union
Previous Australia stuns Fiji in final to end Hong Kong hoo
Read
Australia stuns Fiji in final to end Hong Kong hoodoo
Next Conor Murray out of Ireland's Autumn Nations Serie
Read
Conor Murray out of Ireland's Autumn Nations Series
-

Latest Stories

>