Rugby Australia shuts down headquarters

Rugby Australia has shut down its Sydney headquarters for two days after two members of the sevens programme went into self-isolation over coronavirus concerns.

RA announced that the pair experienced symptoms after attending the High Performance centre within its Moore Park headquarters during the past week. They will be tested for coronavirus with the results expected in the next 72 hours.

As a result, the facility will now be closed for an intensive clean with all administrative staff advised to work from home.

"Rugby Australia has implemented a stringent policy with regards to any player or staff member that experiences symptoms associated with the virus, an RA statement read.

"The policy concerns any person who starts to exhibit signs and symptoms of the virus that has recently travelled overseas to any country or has been in direct contact with someone known to have the virus. The person must self-isolate for 14 days and be tested for COVID-19."