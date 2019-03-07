Rugby Australia denies match-fixing investigation

The report suggested the governing body held a "top-secret" investigation at the time, with several Australian rugby identities having held "deep concerns" about the game, which the Wallabies purportedly lost having been huge favourites after several strange incidents.

According to the Herald, "high-ranking sporting officials" are to contact Rugby Australia regarding at least three players who are said to still have ties to rugby union in the country.

But a statement released by Rugby Australia read: "A headline attached to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald today suggested Rugby Australia had investigated a Wallabies Test match 'from several years ago' in relation to the possibility of match fixing.

"Rugby Australia wishes to confirm it has seen no evidence in regards to inappropriate betting activity or match fixing and has no record of any such investigation occurring in the past.

"Rugby Australia takes any allegation of match fixing very seriously and would always thoroughly investigate should any person or entity ever provide information to the Integrity Unit."