RFU expects decision over Jones 'fairly soon'

The England head coach is contracted until 2021 and the Australian has given little away over whether he is keen to stay on until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Sweeney expects a decision to be made on Jones's future before too long after he guided England to the Rugby World Cup final in Japan, where it fell short against South Africa.

"Those conversations are ongoing. Both sides need to want this," Sweeney said.

Jones is enjoying a break over the Christmas period after a busy 2019, with the RFU having held a "very positive" review into England's Rugby World Cup campaign.

"We said in Japan we would get back and do a full debrief. We have done that and it was all very positive," Sweeney said.

"We have had a number of conversations already. He is on a Christmas break now and will get back early in the new year.

"We will continue those conversations and make a decision on that fairly soon.

"Both sides need to want this. There is no point one side wanting this and the other not. So we will take it from there."