Plumtree and Feek join All Blacks coaching staff

Hurricanes head coach Plumtree, who will work with the forwards, and ex-Ireland scrum coach Feek have signed two-year deals in a new era for the three-time world champions.

Scott McLeod will stay on as defence coach, with Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar expected to complete the coaching team.

Grant Fox will remain a selector for the 2020 season along with Foster and Plumtree.

"I'm delighted to confirm three of the four other coaches who'll make up our coaching team," said Foster, who was promoted to replace Steve Hansen this month.

"They're all outstanding coaches in their own right, and we'll have new voices and fresh ideas in the All Blacks, which will be really stimulating for everyone, and help us grow as we enter a new era."

Incoming New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said: "When Ian was appointed to the head coach job, we were all impressed by the collective strength of the team that he'd assembled.

"It's a combination of youth and experience, with both international and New Zealand experience, and they'll bring new ideas to the playing group, which is exciting for the future."