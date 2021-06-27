Murray named Lions skipper after Jones injury

Jones was ruled out of the tour, along with Justin Tipuric, on Sunday (AEST) after he sustained a shoulder injury in the Lions' 28-10 win over Japan.

Ireland scrum half Murray, 32, has been handed the captaincy, with Lions head coach Warren Gatland bullish about his capability in Jones's absence.

"We’re all incredibly disappointed for Alun Wyn and Justin," Gatland said. "The timing of these injuries seem particularly cruel given we fly to South Africa tomorrow [Sunday], but unfortunately they’re part of the game.

"Alun Wyn will obviously be a big loss, both on and off the field, but will be ably replaced by Conor.

"Conor is an outstanding rugby player and is held in the highest regard with both the players and coaches.

"As a three-time Lions tourist, he knows what will be required as captain and I am certain he will lead the squad with excellence. He will also be well supported by an experienced leadership group."

Adam Beard and Josh Navidi have been added to the Lions squad to replace Jones and Tipuric.