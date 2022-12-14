Laporte suspends himself from World Rugby role amid investivagion

The French Rugby Federation president, who is also a former France head coach, came under investigation over a number of decisions that favoured Mohed Altrad, the president of Top 14 club Montpellier.

Those decisions including the awarding of a shirt sponsorship deal for the France national team to Altrad's construction business.

Laporte was also handed a €75,000 fine and a two-year ban from involvement in rugby by the Paris Criminal Court on Tuesday, and French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said he should be replaced as head of the FFR.

France will be hosts of the Rugby World Cup next year, and Oudea-Castera said it was inappropriate under current circumstances for Laporte to hold such a prominent role.

Laporte's lawyers announced there will be an appeal against the punishments, and his sporting punishment will also be formally put on hold until that is heard. He and Altrad denied wrongdoing.

It is clear, however, there is concern both within France and at World Rugby about Laporte remaining in his lofty positions, and the self-suspension is just the first step in the process of it being determined whether he has a future with the global governing body.

He appears unlikely to be banished by the FFR for now, pending his court appeal, although it remains to be seen whether Laporte suspends himself from that role.

World Rugby said in a statement: "World Rugby notes the decision by World Rugby vice-chairman Bernard Laporte to self-suspend from all positions held within its governance structures with immediate effect following his conviction by the French court in relation to domestic matters, and pending his appeal.

"While acknowledging Laporte's self-suspension and right of appeal, given the serious nature of the verdict World Rugby's executive committee has referred the matter to its independent ethics officer for review in accordance with its integrity code.

"World Rugby will not be making further comment until the conclusion of the independent process."