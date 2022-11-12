England responded to its stunning loss to the Pumas with a dominant victory against the nation Jones coached from 2012-2015.

Guy Porter scored his first two international tries while Marcus Smith also crossed twice.

The record-equalling win – matching the mark of Clive Woodward – pleased Jones who said his team "looked like England".

"We played more like ourselves. Last week we were too long term in our view, which was my fault and today we were focused. We left 20 points out there and played some really good rugby," he told Prime Video.

"It's about playing to our strengths. You want people to recognise an England team playing, and we need to adopt a new style. But today we looked like England. We were in white shirts which might have made a difference."

Woodward, who managed England to Rugby World Cup glory in 2003, criticised Jones after England's loss to Argentina, writing in the Daily Mail: "It was more than a bad day at the office and I had the feeling that few really cared.

"The RFU kept playing naff music throughout the match and I spent half the afternoon standing up because people were back and forth buying beers.

"The atmosphere felt artificial and contrived and, to top it off, England's performance was so bad. Everyone was bored out of their brains."

England are back in action next weekend against New Zealand, then conclude its Autumn Nations Series against South Africa the following week.