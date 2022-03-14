Jones accepts criticism as 'part of the job'

England head coach Eddie Jones insists questions surrounding his future are "part of the job" after defeat to Ireland at Twickenham in the Six Nations last Sunday (AEDT).

The 32-15 loss means England can no longer win this year's tournament and could even finish in fifth place again if it is beaten by leader France in Paris in its final match this weekend.

It was announced on Tuesday that Jack Willis has been included in the squad for the first time in over a year for Sunday's clash.

The flanker suffered a serious knee injury against Italy in February last year and only returned to action for Wasps last month.

Jones said his nationality may not help matters, but that questions of his suitability are part of the role.

"I took on the job of England and I knew this was going to be the case," he said. "I don't think it helps being an Australian but that's part of the deal. When I decided to do another [World Cup] cycle, I knew that would be more intense.

"The longer you're in the job, the more people probably don't want you to be in the job. It's all part of the job that we have."

Jones took the job in 2015 and has enjoyed success, winning three Six Nations titles and reaching the 2019 World Cup final, ultimately losing to South Africa in Japan.

The team's form has dipped since then, finishing fifth in last year's Six Nations and potentially doing the same this time.

However, Jones believes his side is developing, adding: "It's for other people to judge whether we're growing as a team.

"I've got my own internal assessment and I like what I see. I like to see the growing spirit of this team. We're moving in the right direction but I'm sure other people have their own judgement."