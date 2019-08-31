Hutchinson double gives Scotland a rare away win

In the final game before coach Gregor Townsend names his final squad of 31 on Wednesday (AEST), Hutchinson boosted his chances of tournament selection with a fine display that helped Scotland to its first away win in 14 months.

Prior to the match, Townsend and star man Finn Russell defended the decision to name a strong XV for the contest, despite losing Sam Skinner for the Rugby World Cup in an injury picked up in last week's home win over France.

While there were 10 changes, Hamish Watson, Greig Laidlaw and Russell all started, while hooker Stuart McInally returned to captain a side containing many players expected to be on the plane to Japan.

Scotland, the first tier-one nation to play a Test in Georgia, produced a much better performance than in its previous away game, the humbling 32-3 defeat to France in Nice for which it took revenge in Edinburgh.

It led Georgia 23-3 at the interval after Ben Toolis and Hutchinson dotted down inside the first 19 minutes.

Scotland raced further clear in the second half, with centre Hutchinson scoring his second before Darcy Graham and Scott Cummings went over, the latter getting his first international try.

Laidlaw had 15 points with his boot to supplement a five-try display, with Karlen Asieshvili scoring Georgia's only try just before the hour mark.