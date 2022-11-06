Late show against Australia gives France record 11th Test win in a row

Damian Penaud's fantastic late try helped Les Bleus to a record-breaking 11th straight Test victory.

Playing its first game since securing a Six Nations Grand Slam, the French – many people's tip for glory at a home World Cup next year – struggled at times at the Stade de France.

But the host snatched the dramatic late win via Penaud to rack up the best run in the nation's history and break Australian hearts in a barnstorming encounter.

Bernard Foley and Thomas Ramos exchanged a couple of penalties and Charles Ollivon had a score ruled out by the time Lalakai Foketi touched down in sensational fashion for the visiting side.

Turning defence into attack, Len Ikitau fed Tom Wright, who outstripped Penaud and fed inside to debutant full-back Jock Campbell before he in turn found Foketi for a 95-metre try.

A couple of Ramos three-pointers and a Julien Marchand try had France, somewhat flatteringly, six points in front at the break but – after Foley and Ramos exchanged penalties again – Campbell's debut score and five more points from Foley had Australia in front.

Ramos and Reece Hodge this time swapped three-pointers before late drama ensued.

Matthieu Jalibert broke and found Penaud, who jockeyed outside then inside Campbell before touching down and sending France into next week's encounter with world champion South Africa on the back on an enthralling triumph.