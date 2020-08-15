Former Scotland captain Barclay retires

The back-row forward won 76 caps for his country and played in three Rugby World Cups during an illustrious 16-year professional career.

Barclay played for Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh either side of a spell with the Scarlets, winning the Pro14 title with the Welsh side in 2017.

Edinburgh announced in April that Barclay would be leaving the club and he has now decided to hang up his boots.

Barclay said: "After much thought I've decided to call time on my career. When you know, you know and whilst COVID-19 has left a frustrating finish, the end isn't about the fairytale. The whole story has been a fairytale.

"The opportunity to get to do the thing I loved as a job for 16 years has provided me with enough memories to last a lifetime.

"Whilst there are games that were particularly memorable, and undoubtedly I will miss the physical brutality of the game, what I'll miss more than anything is the camaraderie and sense of fulfilment after a game, that comes from sharing a joint goal and purpose with friends. The memories off the pitch were as remarkable as the ones on it.

"To get capped was beyond my wildest dream as a child growing up. To be able to captain my country will be something I will be eternally proud of beyond anything else.

"To know I will never run out at Murrayfield does leave me with a tinge of sadness, but I was a supporter before I played for the team and I will be there as the team's most fervent supporter."