Former England rugby star Ashton to retire

The 36-year-old scored 20 tries in 44 games for England in rugby union, while he also represented his country in rugby league.

Ashton played for Wigan Warriors before switching codes in 2007, going on to feature for Northampton Saints, Saracens, Toulon, Harlequins and Sale Sharks, before moving to Leicester Tigers in 2022.

He became the record try scorer in the Premiership in April last year when his hat-trick against Bristol gave him a total of 95 tries, taking him past previous holder Tom Varndell. He now has a total of 98, with a further 41 in the Champions Cup.

Ashton has three Premierships to his name, as well as two Champions Cups and one European Challenge Cup.

"I have just felt, this season, that my body is not able to do what I want it do anymore," he told the Tigers' website on Wednesday.

"I am still enjoying the game, enjoying being in and around the team and the game every day, but if I am not able to keep the standards that I expect of myself, then it is the right time for me to retire.

"I am content with the decision and, honestly, I definitely wouldn't have been had I not been able to come to Leicester Tigers, get back into the game and finish my career on my terms.

"It is the right time for me, I know that, and I am happy in making this decision at this time... I still can't believe all that I have been able to do and all that rugby union has given me."

He said: "I know I wouldn't be where I am today or achieved all that I have without the support from the very beginning from my family, in my mum, dad, brother and sisters, as well as all that my wife, Melissa, and children, Ava and Isaac, have given to me.

"I have been fortunate to have shared in so many special moments with all of my family throughout the years and especially, in these later years, the chance to share in even more with my kids."