Folau signs with Japanese Rugby side

Folau was released from the remainder of his contract with Catalans Dragons in June so he could remain in Australia due to a personal family situation.

The 32-year-old joined the Super League club last year and had signed a new deal to continue in France for the 2021 season.

Folau was registered to play for the Southport Tigers in the Rugby League Gold Coast competition last week following his release by Catalans.

Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch said: "Israel has been great with us in 2020 both on and off the field and we wanted to facilitate the negotiations to reach an agreement.

"He told us his desire to play alongside his two brothers [for the Tigers] and we didn't want to prevent him. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career."

Folau is on the move again, however, after NTT Communications confirmed his return to rugby union on Tuesday.

He will play under Rob Penney, who has been appointed as director of rugby after being sacked by the Waratahs in March.

Rugby Australia terminated Folau's contract in 2019 for a "high-level breach" after he posted hell awaits "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" on Instagram.