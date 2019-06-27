Folau seeks apology from Rugby Australia over sacking

The former Australia international saw his contract terminated by RA and the Waratahs for a "high-level breach" after he posted on Instagram to say that "hell awaits…drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters".

Folau had been warned over his conduct for similar posts in the past, and the 30-year-old began a GoFundMe page to raise money for his legal challenge against RA.

That was subsequently shut down by GoFundMe, while a second page – through the Australian Christian Lobby – has been paused after raising more than two million Australian dollars.

Folau is set for a hearing with the Fair Work Commission on Friday, where he hopes that RA will apologise for what he feels was an unfair dismissal on religious grounds.

"It starts tomorrow with the Commission there. I am hopeful for an apology from them, an admission they were wrong. That is something I'd like to get," Folau told Sky News.

On the subject of his Instagram post, Folau added: "It's not personal. Just wanting to share that message of love that God is trying to extend to all people.

"I can certainly see it from both sides. If I had a child that was a drug addict, I would still love that child without anything attached to that. It's something I am trying to share in love."