England prop Marler tests positive for COVID-19

England will be without Joe Marler when it hosts Australia at Twickenham on Sunday (AEDT) after the prop tested positive for coronavirus.

Marler returned a positive lateral flow test on Sunday and immediately went into isolation.

The 31 year-old will isolate for 10 days after a PCR test confirmed he has contracted COVID-19.

All of the other England players and staff returned negative lateral flow tests, with additional PCR test results not yet received.

Owen Farrell rejoined the squad on Tuesday (AEDT) after he missed the 69-3 hammering of Tonga, having tested positive for coronavirus last week.

Marler came off the bench in that thrashing at Twickenham, but will play no part against the Wallabies.

He will hope to be available to return when Eddie Jones's side takes on world champion South Africa on 20 November (AEDT).