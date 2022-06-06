England names training squad for Australia tour

WATCH Champions and Challenge Cup Rugby LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial
Charlie Atkinson, Biyi Alo, Freddie Clarke, Sam Jeffries and Patrick Schickerling have been called up for the first time.
Wing Jonny May is back in the fold after recovering from a knee injury, while Luke Cowan-Dickie (knee) and Anthony Watson (calf) will also be in camp undertaking rehabilitation work.
Players who will feature in Premiership semi-finals this weekend will not report for international duty.
England faces the Barbarians at Twickenham a week on Sunday (AEST) before a three-match series against the Wallabies, starting in Perth on 2 July.
Red Rose head coach Jones said: "With a number of players unavailable because of the Premiership semi-finals, we've got the opportunity to call up some new players.
"It's a great opportunity to learn about them and see what potential they have to play a part in the Australia tour.
"We look forward to continuing the good work from our last camp in developing this team on and off the pitch.
England training squad:
Forwards: Biyi Alo, Alfie Barbeary, Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Freddie Clarke, Tom Curry, Trevor Davison, Charlie Ewels, Will Goodrick-Clarke, Jonny Hill, Ted Hill, Sam Jeffries, George McGuigan, Tom Pearson, Bevan Rodd, Patrick Schickerling, Jack Singleton, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Willis.
Backs: Henry Arundell, Charlie Atkinson, Mark Atkinson, Orlando Bailey, Joe Cokanasiga, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Will Joseph, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Paolo Odogwu, Max Ojomoh, Tom Parton, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall, Dan Robson.