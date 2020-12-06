England loses Vunipola ahead of France showdown

WATCH the Autumn Nations Cup FINAL LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The loose-head prop suffered the injury during last weekend's pool win away to Wales and has not regained fitness in time for Monday's (AEDT) match at Twickenham.

Ellis Genge has now been promoted from the bench into England's front row, with Joe Marler filling the vacancy among the replacements.

Vunipola once again became England's first-choice loose head when Marler missed the Six Nations resumption with a knee injury after the coronavirus pandemic had brought rugby union to a shuddering halt.

"Mako has been struggling throughout the week and has barely trained. His Achilles is pretty sore," Vunipola's fellow Saracens front-row forward Jamie George revealed.

"It's a big loss missing a player of Mako's calibre, but what an exciting prospect having Ellis step in," the England hooker added. "We won't lose much in terms of energy!"

France is the only team to have beaten Six Nations champion England this year, winning 24-17 in Paris in February.

But their starting XV for the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup final features just 68 caps, after an agreement between the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and the country's Top 14 clubs limiting players to three appearances in the revised end-of-year Test schedule.

The Autumn Nations Cup only came into being when major southern hemisphere countries cancelled planned tours of Europe because of COVID-19.

But George said there was no questioning England's desire to triumph in its first final since South Africa beat them 32-12 to win last year's Rugby World Cup in Yokohama, Japan.

"No one in this environment is calling it the Mickey Mouse Cup and that's all that matters really," George said ahead of a match that will be played in front of 2000 fans as spectators return to Twickenham for the first time since the pandemic began.

"The end goal of this campaign was to be in the position to win this trophy. I've been lucky enough to win a few at Saracens. The more experience of finals rugby you have, the better you get at them."

The British and Irish Lions international added: "This time last year we (England) played in a big final that didn't go our way, hopefully it can be different this time around. Lift the trophy and look forward to the Six Nations in a couple of months time."

"Having fans there certainly will give us a lift. My parents are able to come to the game, which means a lot to me."