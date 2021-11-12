England loses Genge after positive COVID-19 test

WATCH England v Australia LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Genge, who had been named in the XV against the Wallabies, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Uncapped Sale prop Bevan Rodd, previously set for a bench role, will now come in for his full debut, while Jones has called up Trevor Davison from Newcastle Falcons to his replacements.

There is still no place for Mako Vunipola.

Genge joins Joe Marler in missing this game because of COVID-19, while captain Owen Farrell was absent against Tonga before his test result was revealed to be a false positive.

England confirmed Genge had immediately gone into isolation and no other players or staff had returned positive results.

"We treat it as normal now," Jones said as England continued its preparations.

"Every day is an adventure and we're on a bit of a rollercoaster at the moment. COVID keeps coming, we just accept it and get on with it.

"I was watching the players come through this morning. Some are disappointed for Ellis, others are angry, others just want to get on with it."

England has won seven consecutive matches against the Wallabies, its best winning run in the history of the contest.

Another England victory would see it nudge ahead of Australia in all-time meetings, with the sides having won 25 apiece and drawn the remainder of their 51 encounters.