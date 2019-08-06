England drops four players ahead of Wales clash

After a 12-day training camp in Italy, Jones' side begins its World Cup preparations against the Six Nations champion at Twickenham on Sunday.

Te'o, Brown, Alex Dombrandt and Ben Spencer have been cut from the group, while Jack Nowell remains to continue rehabilitation from an injury.

Jones issued a reminder that the players could be recalled at any stage during England's warm-up campaign, which also includes an away game against Wales and meetings with Ireland and Italy.

"We have worked hard and now move into a four-game preparation phase where the development of the team tactically is paramount. We are grateful for the strong opposition to test our game fitness," Jones told England's official website.

"By the time we fly out [to Japan] on the eighth of September we will be ready to win the Rugby World Cup. We are not there yet but we have four games to get ready.

"Players excluded from being involved in this camp are naturally disappointed but may get another opportunity so they must be ready."

England squad:

Forwards: Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Ruaridh McConnochie, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.