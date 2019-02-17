Six Nations
Rugby Union

Dan Carter to make Racing 92 return

Dan Carter is returning to Racing 92, the Top 14 giant announced on Sunday.

Getty Images

The New Zealand legend spent three years in Paris between 2015 and 2018, winning the Top 14 title in 2016. 

Racing announced Carter's return in a short video on their official Twitter account and reports suggest the 36-year-old will link up with the team in March through to the end of the season. 

Carter, a two-time winner of the Rugby World Cup, is reported to have signed a medical joker contract, with Racing having worked on the paperwork for his temporary release from Japanese side Kobelco Steelers.

Racing has been looking for fly-half cover for Finn Russell since former South Africa international Pat Lambie was forced into early retirement at the age of 28 last month due to a series of head injuries. 

During Carter's first stint, Racing twice finished runners-up in the European Champions Cup although he missed last season's final defeat to Leinster through injury.

News Rugby Union
Previous Clermont hits the top, Perpignan finally wins
Read
Clermont hits the top, Perpignan finally wins
Next Watch live this week: the best of football and rug
Read
Watch live this week: the best of football and rugby!

Latest Stories