Rugby Union

Cheika's 'confusing' emotions in Wallabies rout

Michael Cheika revealed he was in tears as his Argentina side put Australia to the sword in the Rugby Championship.

The Pumas secured their biggest win over the Wallabies and their most emphatic in the Rugby Championship, winning 48-17 at Estadio Bicentenario.

Australian Cheika coached his country for five years before his reign came to an end in 2019 and the 55 year-old had mixed emotions during a record victory for Argentina in San Juan.

The Argentina coach told reporters: "I love these guys, they're my crew now. I was up on the last try, cheering. But then I started crying because I know I probably shouldn't be doing this. It was a bit confusing for me, personally.

"But they're my boys now. That's my team. I will do everything I can to help them get success and enjoy rugby.

"They are paying me a lot of respect here and people are believing in the things that we are doing. I have to do everything I can to help them."

Cheika is relishing a short break in his homeland before Argentina takes on New Zealand.

"It's good to be going to Australia and have a few days off, seeing my mum and my brothers and sisters and take the boys for a Leb (Lebanese) feed at my mum's place," Cheika said. "But I am looking forward to going to New Zealand because it is a great place to go and play rugby."

