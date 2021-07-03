British and Irish Lions seal crushing tour win

In their first tour match since landing in South Africa, Warren Gatland's men were comfortable from the outset thanks to the first contributions from Louis Rees-Zammit and Hamish Watson on Sunday (AEST).

Ali Price crossed for a third try before the break – the sixth first-half effort across two matches, already as many as the British and Irish Lions had in the entirety of the 2017 tour to New Zealand.

The scoring was not slowed by the interval, as a quartet of Adams finishes continued his own impressive form ahead of the South Africa Tests and Gareth Davies also got a breakthrough try from the bench.

Chris Harris, another of the four new faces in the XV, was heavily involved in a rapid start from the touring side.

His chip found Rees-Zammit, who was too quick and strong for his opponents and able to race through, and one try quickly became two as Watson barged under the posts.

The pace of the game slowed a little thereafter, but the hosts were caught dozing as Price dashed in after a long lineout throw.

A powerful run from Vincent Tshituka got the Lions on the scoresheet and they remained just about in touch at the break as a Wyn Jones try was chalked off because of foul play from Courtney Lawes.

It was only a temporary setback as Adams was through almost straight from the restart, although Francke Horn soon found space to feed Rabz Maxwane for a Lions riposte.

Finn Russell's pinpoint kick found a leaping Adams for another try and the tourists picked off their tiring opponents.

Davies added his name to the scoresheet soon after his introduction and then Adams was twice left all alone on the left wing, completing his hat-trick and then getting a fourth.

The British and Irish Lions side has won its first game after arriving in South Africa on seven consecutive tours. The prior six victories came by an average margin of 23 points.

This triumph came as little surprise then, with the travelling team having lost only one of its past 57 tour games in South Africa – excluding Test matches against South Africa.