Beale stood down over alleged sexual assault

The NSW Waratahs back was arrested by police over reports a 28-year-old woman was assaulted in a Sydney pub on 17 December.

Beale, a 95-cap Wallabies veteran, was taken into custody after he was stopped in Kingsford on Friday by authorities.

"Detectives from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command took carriage of the matter and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Titheradge," a police statement read.

"He was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with two counts of sexually touch another person without consent, incite another to sexually touch them without consent and sexual intercourse without consent.

"The man was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court tomorrow [on Saturday]."

In a statement of its own, Rugby Australia said Beale has been suspended from all forms of rugby until the conclusion of legal proceedings and its own investigations.

"This step follows Mr Beale’s arrest and subsequent charge with serious criminal offences, and is in line with Rugby Australia’s professional player code of conduct," it read.

"The Rugby Union Players Association (RUPA) has been informed of this development. As this remains a legal matter, there will be no further comment until the conclusion of these proceedings."

Beale made his Wallabies debut in 2009 and has gone on to make close to a century of appearances, including playing in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

He was included in a 44-man training squad by former coach Dave Rennie ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup, before the latter was replaced by Eddie Jones.