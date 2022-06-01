Australia to host Rugby Sevens in January

World Rugby has confirmed a stacked season of sevens in 2023, with 11 men's events and seven women's events, beginning in Hong Kong in November.

Australia and New Zealand will share an event early next year, in Sydney and Hamilton with Australia hosting a sevens event for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

2022-2023 World Rugby Sevens season schedule:

November: Hong Kong (men)

December 2-3: Dubai (men and women)

December 9-11: Cape Town, South Africa (men and women)

January 21-22: Hamilton, New Zealand (men and women)

January 27-29: Sydney, Australia (men and women)

February 25-26: Los Angeles, USA (men)

March 3-5: Vancouver, Canada (men and women)

March 31-2 April: Hong Kong (men and women)

April 8-9: Singapore (men)

May 12-14: Toulouse, France (men and women)

May 20-21: London, England (men)

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said: “Following a uniquely challenging period for global sport, we are delighted to announce that rugby sevens is back to full force with a full line-up of hosts and teams…fans around the world can mark their calendars and look ahead with excitement and certainty to a series which promises to be highly competitive and intense from the start to finish with Paris 2024 qualification on offer.