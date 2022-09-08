Australia Sevens stars gunning for World Cup glory

The World Cup has alluded the men, twice finishing runners-up in 1993 and 2001.Meanwhile, the women won the inaugural event in 2009, although have not been back to the final since.

Both teams enter as the team to beat after their World Series heroics, with Tim Walsh's side on the verge of a historic 'Triple Crown' after claiming Commonwealth Games gold in July.

The Rugby Sevens World Cup takes a different format than the other two events, with a straight knock-out format from the first game.

Rugby.com.au breaks down the potential path to glory for both sides as they prepare for the opening game on 9 September.

WOMEN’S

Round of 16: (16) Madagascar - Friday 8:11pm 9 September

Madagascar is a brand-new opponent for the world champion, having qualified via the Africa Women Rugby Sevens.

It finished second at that event, its best finish yet in the tournament, defeating Uganda 17-15 in extra-time before falling to World Cup hosts South Africa 15-14 in the final.

In 2021, it participated in the Olympic repechage tournament in Monaco, failing to qualify for Tokyo 2020 as it lost every game.

It enters the tournament as the lowest-ranked side, with the Australians expected to cruise through the opening game in the tournament.

Quarter-Final : (9) Spain / (8) England - Sunday 3:07am 11 September

England is the most likely opponent in the quarter-finals, an opponent Australia has not played on the World Series since 2018.

The English finished 9th in the World Series in 2021-2022 after starting the year as Great Britain, with the Australians successful in four of their last six outings.

Meanwhile, Spain ended up one place lower than England on the World Series ladder, falling to Australia 24-7 in Langford.

Australia has built an impressive winning streak over Spain, unbeaten in their last 17 outings.

Semi-final: Likely USA (4) / Canada (5) - Sunday 9:05pm 11 September

The competition ramps us if Tim Walsh's side manages to make the final four, with USA and Canada the main threats.

USA was the only other side than Australia to win a leg of the World Series, claiming Malaga after the Aussies lost to Russia in the semi-finals.

The Americans got the victory at the 2020 Olympics, however, Australia has won their last five match-ups.

Meanwhile, Canada finished seventh in the World Series, falling 28-5 to Australia at Langford.

Australia has been victorious in its last three games, although memories of a 34-0 drubbing in Sydney in 2020 are still fresh in the minds.

Final: Monday 4:17am 12 September

Tim Walsh and the Sevens couldn't have dreamed up a better draw that what they have got in Cape Town.

New Zealand, France, Ireland and Fiji all sit on the other side of the draw, ruling out a match-up with the rest of the top five from the World Series until the final.

NZ-Ireland and France-Fiji loom as action-packed quarter-finals, with the Kiwis obvious favourites after their Toulouse heroics, looming as the main team to stop the Triple Crown.

MEN’S

Round of 16: Hong Kong (15) or Uruguay (18) - 12:45am 10 Saturday September

The Men will have the wait to learn their first opponent, with Hong Kong to play Uruguay in the preliminary final.

Neither team are World Series regulars, with Uruguay yet to make it past the preliminary round.

Australia last played Uruguay in Vancouver 2018, cruising to a 50-17 victory.

Hong Kong has made it past once, finishing tenth in 1997, with Australia thumping it 47-0 in Singapore 2019.

Quarter-Final: France (7) or Canada (10) / Zimbabwe (23) - 4:35am Sunday 11 September

France looms as the most likely quarter-final opposition, taking on the winner of Canada and Zimbabwe.

The French got the better of John Manenti's side in Toulouse with a narrow 21-19 victory before the Australians got revenge 28-19 in London.

Outside of this, Australia has dominated the match-up, winning seven of their last nine.

Meanwhile, Canada is likely to be the other potential opponent, finishing 14th in the World Series.

Like France, Australia defeated the Canadians (26-5) on their way to the London title, extending its unbeaten streak to 12 games.

Semi-final: Fiji (3 ) / USA (6) /Samoa (11) 9:33pm Sunday September 11

Fiji enter the tournament as one of the favourites after their late season surge.

They defeated Australia in the semi-finals of Los Angeles, falling in the final to New Zealand.

Australia won both outings at the Oceania Sevens event, however, they need to overcome a significant World Series drought, losing their last 15.

The Fijians will likely play USA in the quarter-finals, with the Australians winning their last five against the Americans.

Samoa is the danger side in the World Cup, playing well above its 11th seed to finish the World Series.

It needs to beat Uganda to qualify for the round of 16, before clashes against the USA and Fiji await.

Australia famously defeated the Samoans to claim the World Series title, winning their last seven encounters.

Final: Monday 4:54am September 12

Commonwealth Games gold medalists South Africa and Los Angeles championsNew Zealand are the key contenders on the other side of the draw.

Argentina will fancy its chances to cause a couple of upsets, slated to face the All Blacks Sevens in the quarter-finals.

The Blitzboks will likely play England in the quarter-finals, although they first have to navigate a grudge match with Ireland, which finished fifth in the World Series but enters as the 9th seed.

Women's

Charlotte Caslick (co-c)

Lily Dick

Dominique Du Toit

Demi Hayes (co-c)

Madison Ashby

Tia Hinds

Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea

Maddison Levi

Teagan Levi

Faith Nathan

Sariah Paki

Sharni Williams

13th Player: Bienne Terita

Men's

Henry Hutchison

Billy Meakes

Corey Toole

Dietrich Roache

James Turner

Henry Paterson

Josh Turner

Matt Gonzalez

Stu Dunbar

Nick Malouf (c)

Maurice Longbottom

Nathan Lawson

Ben Marr

*13th player to be confirmed