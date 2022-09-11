SERIE A
Rugby Union

Aussie women beat USA to reach 7's World Cup final

Australia's women's sevens team is through to the World Cup final after outclassing the United States in a 17-7 win in the semi-final on Sunday (AEST).

beIN

WATCH the Rugby sevens world cup LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

News Rugby Union Rugby Sevens World Cup
Previous Australia books semi spots at World Cup Sevens
Read
Australia books semi spots at World Cup Sevens
Next Fiji blitzes Australia to reach 7s World Cup final
Read
Fiji blitzes Australia to reach 7s World Cup final
-

Latest Stories

>