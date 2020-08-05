All Blacks star Jordie Barrett commits to Hurricanes

The versatile 23-year-old has agreed to stay on at the Wellington-based franchise ahead of its last home game of the year against the Chiefs on Saturday.

Barrett, capped 17 times by the All Blacks, has played a big part in the in-form Hurricanes' bid to win the 2020 Super Rugby Aotearoa title.

Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland said: "Jordie has become an integral part of this Hurricanes squad.

"Off the field, he holds massive respect and has excellent input into how we play. On the field, he has taken his game to the top level and has thrived on the added responsibility bestowed upon him this season."

Hurricanes general manager of rugby Ben Castle said: "Players will have options in their contract, that's the nature of the professional rugby world we are in.

"The club has a huge amount of respect for Jordie as a person and a player and we are delighted he's chosen to stay in Wellington in 2021."