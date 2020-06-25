All Blacks in talks to take on Kangaroos

5 December has been mooted as the potential date for a 14-a-side meeting between rugby union powerhouse New Zealand and the Kangaroos.

Both codes are keen to generate as much revenue as possible, having been shut down for three months during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've had an approach. We'll work that through and go through the proper process... if we feel it has merit to take further," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.

"It's one of the many different options ... we are considering.

"It's not new. The last time NZR had an approach was in 2017."

However, Robinson did state the "priority" for the All Blacks remains competing in international rugby union.

Australia coach Mal Meninga is keen for the game to be agreed to help the Kangaroos achieve "global recognition".

"I'm keen to make this happen. We want to play the All Blacks, hopefully, we can get the concept off the ground," he told the Courier Mail.

"This would take the Kangaroos to the world. There will be global recognition.

"We are still in talks but obviously news of this has got out.

"The best from our game versus the best from the New Zealand game … let's do it."