All Blacks debutant stars in comeback win at Murrayfield

Mark Telea scored two tries on debut as the All Blacks mounted a second-half comeback to maintain their unbeaten streak over Scotland with a 31-23 victory at Murrayfield.

Late tries for Scott Barrett and Telea allowed the touring side to defend its perfect record against Scotland, who squandered a 23-14 lead as it failed to defeat New Zealand for a 32nd straight Test.

The All Blacks raced into a two-try advantage as debutant Telea's driving run teed up Samisoni Taukei'aho before the winger crossed over himself four minutes later.

Scotland fought back amid a frenetic start as Anton Lienert-Brown was sin-binned for a Stuart Hogg penalty try, with Darcy Graham capitalising on the one-man advantage to dive over in the 14th minute.

Finn Russell's penalty ensured Scotland led at half-time in a Test for just a third time in history, before the fly-half added another six points with his boot from range after the interval.

However, a Jordie Barrett penalty and Jack Dempsey sin-bin led the All Blacks revival before Scott Barrett and Telea bundled over to maintain an 117-year unbeaten run against Scotland.