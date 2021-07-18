Zola warns Chelsea not to overlook Werner, Havertz July 18, 2021 23:58 1:13 min Chelsea has been linked with Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, but Blues great Gianfranco Zola believes the club should not overlook the talent already at its disposal. WATCH Chelsea TV LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial News Chelsea Football Premier League Kai Havertz Erling Haaland Timo Werner Gianfranco Zola -Latest Videos 1:13 min Zola warns Chelsea not to overlook Werner, Havertz 1:47 min Man United still undecided on Rashford surgery 1:03 min Broja signs new five-year deal at Chelsea 2:20 min Solskjaer hints at imminent Sancho announcement 4:07 min Carreno Busta beats Krajinovic to win Hamburg Open 0:53 min Koeman expects 'enormous' Messi to lead the way 1:39 min Giroud wants success with team that made him dream 1:22 min Jones returns to help Lions demolish Stormers 1:31 min Australia edges France in thrilling decider 1:39 min Olivier Giroud leaves Chelsea for AC Milan