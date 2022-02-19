WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TV ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

By steering Marcos Alonso's deep cross past substitute Jack Butland in the 89th minute, Ziyech scored for the third straight league game and secured an important three points for the Blues.

They looked to be heading back down to earth with a bump a week on from winning the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in their history, with Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante thwarted in the first half.

Palace came out fighting in the second period but was eventually undone by a composed finish from Ziyech, with Chelsea establishing an eight-point advantage over top-four chasing West Ham United and Arsenal.