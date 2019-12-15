Spurs seemed set to be held to a 1-1 draw at a wet Molineux after an early Lucas Moura strike was cancelled out by Adama Traore's drive midway through the second half.

But in the first minute of added time, Vertonghen stooped to direct Christian Eriksen's right-wing corner past Rui Patricio to seal a fourth win in five league games for Mourinho.

Wolves, for which Diogo Jota lashed wide at the death, slip below Tottenham in the Premier League table after seeing their 11-game unbeaten run in the league come to an unfortunate end.