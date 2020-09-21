Wolves v Manchester City September 21, 2020 23:25 1:31 min Premier League: Wolves v Manchester City Highlights Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Premier League -Latest Videos 25:52 min EFL Highlights Show - Episode 2 1:31 min Guardiola in awe of 'incredible' De Bruyne 4:20 min Zlatan brands himself 'Benjamin Button' 1:00 min Halep concerned by COVID cases at French Open 4:20 min Serie A: AC Milan v Bologna 1:31 min Premier League: Wolves v Manchester City 1:31 min Martinez saves spot kick to seal Aston Villa win 1:31 min De Bruyne dazzles as Man City tames Wolves 1:31 min Premier League: Aston Villa v Sheffield United 4:20 min Zlatan nets brace as Milan starts with a win