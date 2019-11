Excellent strikes from Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez gave Wolves a deserved 2-1 win over midlands rival Aston Villa at Molineux.

Villa was struck by an early injury to goalkeeper Jed Steer – himself a replacement for regular number one Tom Heaton – and spent much of the opening period on the back foot, with the otherwise impressive Jimenez passing up a pair of good chances.