Burnley was on track to move to third in the Premier League table, leading 1-0 at Molineux thanks to Ashley Barnes' fourth Premier League goal of the season before conceding an injury-time penalty.

The striker's controlled volley earned a deserved lead for Sean Dyche's side but as they defended deeper and deeper in the closing stages, with Raul Jimenez hitting the post, Wolves were given a late penalty.

Erik Pieters caught Raul Jimenez in the box in the fifth minute of added time and, after a long delay while VAR checked Craig Pawson's decision, the Mexico striker sent goalkeeper Nick Pope the wrong way.

Wolves, who have drawn all three of their Premier League games this season, are just about coping with their European commitments ahead of Friday's (AEST) visit of Torino in the Europa League play-off round.