Nuno Espirito Santo's side broke the deadlock at Molineux just before the half-time interval, Daniel Podence heading in from close range for his first goal since joining from Olympiacos in January.

Palace - which lost defender Mamadou Sakho to injury midway through the first half - fell further behind in the 68th minute.

Jonny Castro Otto capitalised on the opportunity to turn and shoot past visiting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, making sure of a victory that moves them above Tottenham into sixth place in the Premier League table.

Wolves travel to Stamford Bridge to take on third-placed Chelsea on the final day of the season, while Palace host Spurs at Selhurst Park.